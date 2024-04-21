Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $184.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $111.29 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $927,460 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after buying an additional 368,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 284,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.