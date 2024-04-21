SingularityNET Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $999.33 million and approximately $129.41 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011819 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,245.87 or 0.99963158 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010875 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009153 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00101603 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050192 with 1,282,094,972.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.99785013 USD and is up 12.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $136,596,647.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

