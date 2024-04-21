SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.86.

SM Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

SM Energy stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in SM Energy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SM Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

