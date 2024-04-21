Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 476,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,751,000 after purchasing an additional 89,666 shares during the last quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 673,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.22. 3,176,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

