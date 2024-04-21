Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $261,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.99. 3,017,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,395. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.10 and a 200-day moving average of $280.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

