Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 1.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 29,291 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,728,000 after buying an additional 83,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,141. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

