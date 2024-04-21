Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) and RushNet (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Financial Comparison

RushNet (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Free Report) and Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RushNet and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RushNet N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health 4.90% 51.32% 6.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RushNet and Sotera Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RushNet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health $1.05 billion 2.95 $51.38 million $0.18 60.83

Analyst Recommendations

Sotera Health has higher revenue and earnings than RushNet.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RushNet and Sotera Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RushNet 0 0 0 0 N/A Sotera Health 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sotera Health has a consensus price target of $17.70, indicating a potential upside of 61.64%. Given Sotera Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than RushNet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Sotera Health shares are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of Sotera Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sotera Health beats RushNet on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RushNet

(Get Free Report)

RushNet, Inc. provides laboratory diagnostic testing services. It offers high-complexity urine drug testing, behavioral drug testing, allergy droplet cards, oral fluids, and infectious disease services. The company is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Sotera Health

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems. The company also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, as well as technical assistance, regulatory consulting, and advisory services. It serves medical devices, pharmaceuticals, food safety, agricultural products, cancer treatment, and high-performance materials industries, as well as commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

