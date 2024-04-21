S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $74,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in S&P Global by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

SPGI traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $412.56. 1,138,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,407. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $424.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.92 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.