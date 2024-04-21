SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Holdings Trimmed by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,174,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 120,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.26. 239,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

