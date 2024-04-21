SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Position Lifted by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 3.0% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $91.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,855,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.