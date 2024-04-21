SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $68.71. 3,054,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,680. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

