Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $3.85 by Analysts at Citigroup

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.85 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAVE. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $4.91.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 0.2 %

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 293,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 616.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 123,419 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after buying an additional 436,486 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,389,000 after buying an additional 67,977 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

