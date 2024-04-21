Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $277.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $235.00 to $277.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.24.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $275.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.19 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.58. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $313.16.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,396,000 after buying an additional 989,243 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 741,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after acquiring an additional 695,004 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

