Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Trimmed by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Starbucks by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 213,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $653,183 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.68.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $87.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

