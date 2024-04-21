Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
CareDx Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of CDNA stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.42. CareDx has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 67.88% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
