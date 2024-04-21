Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

CareDx Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.42. CareDx has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 67.88% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

About CareDx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,628,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,236,000 after buying an additional 1,074,531 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in CareDx by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after buying an additional 515,399 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.