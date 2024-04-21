Stifel Nicolaus Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $173.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $188.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JBHT. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.24.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.9 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $160.07 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total transaction of $187,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.