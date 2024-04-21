Stifel Nicolaus Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,200.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,163.27.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,187.70 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $741.74 and a 52-week high of $1,248.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,192.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,047.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

