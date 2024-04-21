StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Get 2U alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWOU

2U Stock Down 8.1 %

TWOU stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. 2U has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in 2U by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in 2U by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 2U by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in 2U by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.