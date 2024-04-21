StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.99) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.