StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.99) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

