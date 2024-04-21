StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

Shares of DLA stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Delta Apparel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

