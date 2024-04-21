StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of DLA stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $11.84.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.
