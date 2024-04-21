StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Featured Stories
