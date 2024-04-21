StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Organovo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Stories

