StockNews.com Downgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.40.

LivaNova Stock Down 0.8 %

LIVN opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 163.53 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth $7,932,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth $7,123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100,133 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 851,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,047,000 after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

