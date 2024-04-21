StockNews.com Lowers KT (NYSE:KT) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

KT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. KT has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

KT Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of KT by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KT by 1,292.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 1,227.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

