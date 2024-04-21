StockNews.com Lowers KT (NYSE:KT) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
KT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KT opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. KT has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
