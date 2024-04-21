StockNews.com Upgrades Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

CBSH has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.79. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.