StockNews.com Upgrades Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.60.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day moving average is $124.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,040,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 401,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after acquiring an additional 328,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,075 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

