Streakk (STKK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,084.33

Streakk (STKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. Streakk has a market capitalization of $185,591.59 and approximately $4,084.33 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.0181343 USD and is down -6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $9,406.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.