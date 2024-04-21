Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 9,032 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 618,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 38,372,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

