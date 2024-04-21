Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,336,800 IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,336,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,972,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.90% of IAMGOLD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,960,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,993,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,297,130. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

