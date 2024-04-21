Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter valued at $598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 335.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 308,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 237,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 336.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 163,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 126,323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,186. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $808.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

