Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 12,606 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 796,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. 45,820,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,811,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

