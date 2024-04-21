Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,118,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

