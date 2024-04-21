Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,472 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,410,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,644,248. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. The company has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

