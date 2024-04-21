Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $11.09 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,487 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,899,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,867. The company has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $84.29 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.43.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $653,183. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.68.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

