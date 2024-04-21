Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 108,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after purchasing an additional 62,776 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,595,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,892. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.87. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.