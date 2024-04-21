Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $16.10 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $5.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $161.12 and a 12 month high of $331.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

