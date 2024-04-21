Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $12.10 Million in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 526,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,102,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.66% of Golar LNG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GLNG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. 730,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,452. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.40. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 15.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -232.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLNG

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.