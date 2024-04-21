Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $14,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,087,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Welltower by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.6 %

WELL stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.32. 1,901,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

