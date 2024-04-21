Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 10,491 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $49,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,895,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,513. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.