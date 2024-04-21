Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes $14.62 Million Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,648,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,014,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,717 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 748,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 122,540 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $62,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.1 %

HBM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.79. 3,611,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,197. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.