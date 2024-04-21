Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 169,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 69,744 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 348,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 161,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.26. 2,067,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.59, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

