Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398,163 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 413,475 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.56% of Sunrun worth $66,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunrun by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sunrun by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Up 1.4 %

RUN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,425,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,923,043. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $126,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 298,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,450.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $126,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 298,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,450.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 301,760 shares of company stock worth $3,615,990 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sunrun

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.