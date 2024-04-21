Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Position Raised by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $214.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $713.65. 17,238,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,810,435. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $956.38 and its 200-day moving average is $549.79. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $949.85.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

