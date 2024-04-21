Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.02

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of SEK 21.02 and traded as low as SEK 19.55. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at SEK 19.67, with a volume of 37,600 shares trading hands.
Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is SEK 21.02 and its 200 day moving average is SEK 19.55.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
