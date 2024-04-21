Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $510.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $566.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

