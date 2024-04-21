T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 895.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,478 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.01% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TCAF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 664,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.88. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

