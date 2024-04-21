Tapestry’s (TPR) “Mixed” Rating Reaffirmed at OTR Global

OTR Global restated their mixed rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

TPR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Tapestry by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127,311 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.