TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$24.25 at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$24.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on T. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.45.

Get TELUS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TELUS

TELUS Stock Up 0.6 %

TELUS stock opened at C$21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.41. The company has a market cap of C$32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$21.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.95.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.999543 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.62%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.