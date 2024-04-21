Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.88 on Friday, reaching $147.05. 87,074,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,857,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.22 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.