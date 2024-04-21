The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 4.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.35.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,693,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,782. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.53 and a one year high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.29 and its 200-day moving average is $207.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

