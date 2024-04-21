The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Sells $434,216.28 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $434,216.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,468.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

